METALS-Most non-ferrous metals under pressure as dollar strengthens

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals dropped on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger U.S. dollar and concerns over future demand after top consumer China skipped an expected rate cut.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $8,332.50 per metric ton by 0356 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 67,760 yuan ($9,432.73) a ton.

The dollar climbed as hawkish remarks from central bankers tempered expectations for interest rate cuts, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

"Investors need to acknowledge that 2024 could be the first year, since 2020, to witness a synchronized slowdown in most major economies. Bearish bets would rise on metals from funds who want to play the macro slowdown story," said Sandeep Daga, a director at Metal Intelligence Centre.

Meanwhile, China's central bank left the medium-term policy rate unchanged on Monday, defying market expectations for a cut.

LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.5% to $16,130 a ton, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.5% to $2,098.50, tin CMSN3 edged 0.1% higher to $24,825, zinc CMZN3 was flat at $2,558.50 and aluminium CMAL3 edged down 0.3% at $2,199.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.1% to 126,300 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.1% to 16,195 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.6% to 209,540 yuan.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.8% to 18,790 yuan a ton, having hit a four-week low of 18,780 yuan earlier in the session and on track for a fourth straight daily loss.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.8% to 21,290 yuan. It hit the highest level since Jan. 4 at 21,400 yuan earlier in the session, tracking London's overnight gains on Nyrstar's suspension plan for its zinc smelting operations in the Netherlands.

($1 = 7.1835 yuan)

