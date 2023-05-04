METALS-Most metals rise as dollar slides, but soft China demand weighs

Updates prices, adds quotes

May 4 (Reuters) - Most base metals prices rose on Thursday, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, but a weaker-than-expected demand recovery in top consumer China prevented a stronger rally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 1.6% to $8,601.50 a tonne by 0531 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased 0.3% to 67,110 yuan ($9,725.24) a tonne.

The dollar slipped against most major currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door to a pause in its aggressive tightening cycle.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.4% to $2,330 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.1% to $24,770 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.7% to $2,648 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was down 0.1% at $2,130 a tonne while tin CMSN3 fell 1% to $26,550 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.1% to 18,465 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 3.3% to 188,090 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 leaped 1.5% to 212,500 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.6% to 21,330 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 was up 0.7% at 15,365 yuan a tonne.

Nickel inventories in SHFE warehouses NI-STX-SGH fell to a record low of 1,426 tonnes on Friday, supporting prices.

However, most metals prices were under pressure due to weaker-than-expected demand in top consumer China.

China's factory activity unexpectedly contracted in April as orders fell and poor domestic demand dragged on the sprawling manufacturing sector, which uses a vast amount of metals.

"The market has become increasingly frustrated with the slow rebound in economic activity in China. This has seen investors reduce their net bullish positions on LME copper to a six-week low," said ANZ analysts in a note.

Citi analysts said they were bearish on copper and downgraded the 0-3-month price forecast to $8,000 a tonne, from $8,500 a tonne previously.

"Weak global demand and high finished goods inventories, together with improving copper supply (scrap sector de-bottlenecking, mine supply debottlenecking, strong China refined supply), mean that a copper stock out is extremely unlikely in 2023 in our view," they said in a note.

($1 = 6.9006 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

