METALS-Most metals prices rise as dollar weakens

May 4 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals rose on Thursday, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 1.7% to $8,609.50 a tonne by 0235 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased 0.4% to 67,160 yuan ($9,738.98) a tonne.

The dollar slipped against most major currencies after the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door to a pause in its aggressive tightening cycle, though markets were buffeted by risk aversion amid a rout in regional U.S. bank shares.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,334.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.6% to $24,900 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.8% to $2,650 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was up 0.1% at $2,133 a tonne while tin CMSN3 fell 0.8% to $26,560 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.3% to 18,495 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 3.6% to 188,660 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 leaped 1.2% to 211,860 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.6% to 21,320 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 was up 0.7% at 15,360 yuan a tonne.

Nickel inventories in SHFE warehouses NI-STX-SGH fell to a record low of 1,426 tonnes on Friday, causing the premium of the SHFE front-month nickel contract SNIcv1 over the third month contract SNIcv3 to rise.

($1 = 6.8960 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

