METALS-Most London base metals fall on caution ahead of US, China data

March 12 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals prices in London retreated on Tuesday, as investors and traders pulled back ahead of key data from the United States and top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 edged up 0.1% at $8,657 per metric ton by 0700 GMT

Meanwhile, aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.3% to $2,253, nickel CMNI3 decreased 1% to $18,200 and zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.2% to $2,561.

LME lead CMPB3 was nearly flat at $2,126.50 a ton and tin CMSN3 shed 0.3% to $27,550.

Metal prices have been pressured by subdued economic growth outlook, poor manufacturing data and the lack of a big stimulus support from China.

The U.S. inflation, data due later in the day, could move the dollar. Some funds conduct trading metals on signals from numerical models.

"There's CPI data this evening, so it is best to square any positions. Fundamental view of base metals is bearish," said a metals trader.

China is also scheduled to release its loan data this week, which includes the total social financing numbers - a key indicator of future metals demand. Bank lending is expected to have pulled back sharply in February from a record high a month earlier due to seasonal factors.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 closed up 0.5% at 69,900 yuan ($9,740.80) a ton, tracking overnight gains in London. SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.2% to 19,180 yuan.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.7% to 21,360 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 increased 0.4% to 16,270 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 dropped 0.6% to 219,490 yuan.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 surged to as high as 142,000 yuan a ton, the highest since November 2023. LME nickel had also hit a similar peak in the previous session.

Analysts and a trader warned that the rally in nickel prices might pause soon as oversupply pressure still persists.

($1 = 7.1760 yuan)

