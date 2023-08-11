METALS-Most LME base metals drop on firm dollar, China property slowdown

Adds quotes, details and updates prices, as of 0606 GMT

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Most non-ferrous metals in London dropped on Friday, poised for their second consecutive weekly losses, amid concerns of a slow recovery in the Chinese property sector and as the dollar firmed after the U.S. inflation data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $8,352 per metric ton by 0606 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 also edged down 0.4% to 68,240 yuan ($9,440.28) per metric ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $2,197 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.9% to $2,434, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.3% to $2,130.50, and tin CMSN3 shed 0.3% to $26,795, while nickel CMNI3 climbed 1% to $20,635.

LME nickel, copper and tin are on track for their second straight weekly decline.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.1% to 18,480 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.4% to 164,810 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.1% to 20,650 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was almost flat at 15,975 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 shed 1% to 221,620 yuan.

Debt-laden Country Garden 2007.HK, China's largest property developer before this year, said on Thursday it expected a of up to $7.6 billion in the first half, and that it would take measures to meet its debt obligations.

The property sector accounts for a large part of metals demand, and hopes of stimulus for the Chinese real estate market had fuelled bullish sentiment in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY was set for a fourth straight weekly gain as traders expected U.S. rates would not be going down for a while, after a Fed official said there were more to do to keep inflation within the 2% target.

A firm dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2286 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.