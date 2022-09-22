METALS-Most base metals struggle for momentum as risk appetite wanes

BEIJING, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Most base metals were stuck in a tight range on Friday, as investors weighed prospects of improved demand from China's construction sector against slowing global growth amid rising interest rates and an escalating war in Ukraine.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.2% to $7,666 a tonne by 0157 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained 0.3% to 62,560 yuan ($8,822.45) a tonne.

Investors have been on edge amid worries that aggressive monetary policy tightening would slow the global economy, dampening demand for metals. Sentiment has also been hit by Moscow's new mobilisation campaign in its invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a hefty 75-basis-point rate hike on Wednesday and the Bank of England went for a 50-bp rise on Thursday to control inflation.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,226 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.1% to $3,109.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 fell 0.5% to $21,550 a tonne.

ShFE zinc SZNcv1 rose 1.1% to 24,945 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 lost 1.2% to 193,800 yuan a tonne, and aluminium SAFcv1 rallied 0.8% to 18,760 yuan a tonne following a rebound in LME aluminium prices the previous day.

($1 = 7.0910 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

