METALS-Most base metals slip on China demand, US debt ceiling jitters

By Mai Nguyen

May 22 (Reuters) - The prices of most base metals fell on Monday on lacklustre Chinese demand outlook and potential chaos in global financial markets amid a surprise breakdown in the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3was down 1% at $8,172.50 a tonne as of 0528 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.7% to 64,750 yuan ($9,367.63) a tonne.

Investors are concerned about the possibility of the U.S. federal government falling behind in paying off its debt, which could trigger a defaultand likely spark chaos in financial markets and a spike in interest rates.

Demand outlook in top consumer China was also bearish across many metals segments.

"Looks like the debt ceiling in the US is not going to be lifted in time, a metals trader said, adding that China is assessing the base metal demand after last week's LME seminar in Hong Kong.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 1.1% at $2,259.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 1.7% to $2,436.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 shed 1.4% to $25,100 a tonne, nickel CMNI3fell 0.9% to $21,095 a tonne and lead CMPB3 decreased 0.3% to $2,086.50 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.4% to 17,975 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.9% to 20,280 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 lost 0.6% to 196,660 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.9% to 164,830 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 increased 0.1% to 15,375 yuan a tonne.

However, copper prices were supported by low inventories, with stockpiles in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH falling to 102,511 tonnes, the lowest in more than four months. Inventories in Chinese bonded warehouses SMM-CUR-BON also declined.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to a seven-week high of $35 a tonne on Friday, indicating better demand to import the metal into China.

"The arbitrage for copper opened quite a few times last week, so onshore Chinese were buyers of physical material," the metals trader said.

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

