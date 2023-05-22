METALS-Most base metals slip on China demand, US debt ceiling jitters

May 22 (Reuters) - Most nonferrous metals prices dropped on Monday as investors gauged lacklustre Chinese demand outlook and potential chaos in global financial markets following a surprise breakdown in the U.S. debt ceiling negotiations.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.8% to $8,184.50 a tonne by 0322 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.6% to 64,800 yuan ($9,374.86) a tonne.

U.S. President Joe Biden and House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy will meet to discuss the debt ceiling later in the day, less than two weeks before the June 1 deadline after which Treasury expects the federal government will struggle to pay its debts.

A failure to lift the debt ceiling would trigger a default, likely sparking chaos in financial markets and a spike in interest rates.

Meanwhile, demand outlook in top consumer China was bearish across many metals. Players gathered for the first London Metal Exchange seminar and sideline events in Hong Kong since the coronavirus pandemic.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 1.1% at $2,257.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 1.7% to $2,436 a tonne, tin CMSN3 shed 1.4% to $25,105 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 0.9% to $21,095 a tonne and lead CMPB3 decreased 0.4% to $2,085 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.4% to 17,970 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 2% to 20,265 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 lost 0.7% to 196,370 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.1% to 165,230 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 increased 0.2% to 15,385 yuan a tonne.

However, copper prices are supported by low inventories, with stockpiles in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH falling to 102,511 tonnes, the lowest in more than four months. Inventories in Chinese bonded warehouses SMM-CUR-BON also declined.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to a seven-week high of $35 a tonne on Friday, indicating better demand to import the metal into China, as the import arbitrage was open a few times last week.

