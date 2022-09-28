METALS-Most base metals slide on dollar strength, demand worries

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Most base metals fell on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar hit a two-decade peak and fears intensified that a global recession would dampen demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1.4% to $7,252.50 a tonne by 0504 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.5% to 60,880 yuan ($8,428.16) a tonne.

The dollar hit a fresh two-decade high against a basket of currencies, making the greenback-priced metals more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

On Tuesday, the World Bank cut its economic growth outlook for top metals consumer China. It projected China to grow 2.8% this year, a significant deceleration from its previous forecast of 5.0%.

Fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes amid hawkish messages from central banks on controlling super-hot inflation kept investors on edge.

"Macro weakness and more interest rate rises are holding us back from any bullish speculation in the market," a China-based metal trader said.

The U.S. Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates by at least another percentage point this year, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

The Bank of England said late on Monday that it would not hesitate to change interest rates and was monitoring markets "very closely."

Prices of copper, often used as an economic indicator, have fallen more than 25% so far this year, weighed down by the war in Ukraine, aggressive rate hikes and China's strict COVID-19 curbs.

Falling demand in Europe has pushed Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro NHY.OL to cut output at two local plants, the company said on Tuesday.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.1% to $2,091 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was down 0.9% to $2,834.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 declined 1% to $20,470 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 1.3% to 18,030 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 lost 2.1% to 23,835 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.1% to 181,510 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.2234 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

