METALS-Most base metals skid as dollar strengthens after US data

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Prices of most non-ferrous metals eased on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data dampened expectations for early interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $8,210 a metric ton, as of 0217 GMT.

The dollar traded near three-month highs against major peers as traders pushed back bets for a first Fed rate cut following surprisingly hot U.S. inflation figures overnight. USD/

A stronger U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Federal funds futures currently price in no rate cut in March and a lower than 50% chance of easing in May, according to LSEG's rate probability app.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in January amid rises in the costs of shelter and healthcare.

Copper, widely used in power and construction, is down more than 4% this month on concerns about demand from top consumer China and its property sector in particular, though activity is muted this week as China celebrates the Lunar New Year.

In other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.3% to $2,216.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 was down 0.2% at $16,230, zinc CMZN3 slipped 0.3% to $2,308, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.4% to $2,005. Tin CMSN3 fell 1% to $27,300.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Core CPI, CPI YY Jan

1000 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q4

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

