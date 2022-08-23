METALS-Most base metals skid as dismal economic data dents outlook

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals lost ground on Wednesday, as dismal data from the world's major economies heightened fears of a global recession, dampening the outlook for metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% at $8,074.50 a tonne, as of 0223 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.5% to 63,140 yuan ($9,214.42) a tonne.

Prices of copper, often used as an indicator of global economic health, have recouped 16% from a 20-month low touched in mid-July, but are down 17% so far this year.

U.S. private-sector business activity contracted for a second straight month in August to its weakest level in 27 months.

August also saw business activity in the euro zone contract for a second consecutive month, as consumers cut spending due to the cost-of-living crisis, while supply constraints also hurt manufacturers, a survey showed.

China, the world's top metal producer and consumer, grapples with an economy hobbled by COVID-19 and property crisis. It cut its benchmark lending rate and has moved to support its property market.

The U.S. dollar steadied just below recent peaks on Wednesday, as investors waited for more clues on Friday's Jackson Hole meeting whether weak U.S. data may slow the pace of Federal Reserve's rate hikes.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was flat at $2,425 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 lost 0.4% to $3,471 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was down 0.3% to $1,971 a tonne.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.6% to 172,750 yuan a tonne, tin SZNc1 lost 0.4% to 200,950 yuan a tonne, while aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 1.3% to 18,835 a tonne.

($1 = 6.8523 Chinese yuan)

