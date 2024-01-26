METALS-Most base metals set for weekly gains on China demand hopes

Updates prices

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Nonferrous metals traded largely mixed on Friday, but most were set for weekly gains on hopes of an improvement in demand from top consumer China following a raft of policy support.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.6% to $8,521 per metric ton by 0736 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 closed flat at 68,870 yuan ($9,590.32) a ton.

For the week, London copper was up 2%, on track for its biggest gain since December 2023, while SHFE copper was 2% higher, the sharpest jump since last July.

China's central bank earlier this week announced a deep cut in the amount of cash banks hold as reserves and a Bloomberg report said Chinese authorities were considering mobilising about 2 trillion yuan to stabilise a slumping stock market.

"Base metal prices experienced modest gains over the past week, on the back of strengthened optimism for Mainland Chinese stimulus," BMI analysts said in a note.

However, uncertainty around China's economic recovery and a stronger U.S. dollar - which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies - put a cap on metals prices, they said.

"2024 will be a close tug-of-war between fundamentals and sentiment driven by macro factors," they added.

LME nickel CMNI3 eased 0.1% to $16,680 a ton on Friday, lead CMPB3 declined 0.8% to $2,134, while aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,235.50, zinc CMZN3 dipped 0.1% to $2,578 and tin CMSN3 edged up 0.2% at $26,700.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.7% to 19,055 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.4% to 130,400 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.3% to 21,410 yuan, tin SSNcv1 climbed 0.6% to 221,700 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 fell 1.4% to 16,225 yuan.

LME lead was on track for a fifth straight weekly gain. The premium of cash lead over the three-month contract CMPB0-3 was last at $8.84 a ton, compared to a discount of $44.75 last month, suggesting nearby supplies are tightening.

($1 = 7.1812 yuan)

