News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Most base metals set for weekly gain on China policy support

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

January 25, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Base metals prices moved largely mixed on Friday but most were on track for a weekly gain, as a wave of policy support from top consumer China boosted risk sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.2% to $8,552 per metric ton by 0217 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.3% to 69,060 yuan ($9,625.62) a ton.

For the week, London copper was up 2.5%, on track for the biggest gain since November 2023, and SHFE copper was 2.1% higher, set for the strongest jump since July last year.

China's central bank earlier this week announced a deep cut in the amount of cash banks hold as reserves - a move that will inject about $140 billion of cash into the banking system.

That came after a Bloomberg report said Chinese authorities were considering to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan to stabilise a slumping stock market, boosting risk sentiment across financial markets.

LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.4% to $16,640 a ton on Friday, lead CMPB3 declined 0.3% to $2,144, while aluminium CMAL3 was nearly flat at $2,237.50, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.2% to $2,586 and tin CMSN3 edged up 0.4% to $26,765.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.9% to 19,080 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.8% to 130,850 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.5% to 21,440 yuan, tin SSNcv1 climbed 1% to 222,680 yuan while lead SPBcv1 fell 0.9% to 16,295 yuan.

LME lead was on track for the fifth straight week of gains. The premium of cash lead over the three-month contract CMPB0-3 was last at $8.84 a ton, compared to a discount of $44.75 hit last month, suggesting nearby supplies are tightening.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US Consumption, Adjusted MM Dec

1330 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY Dec

1330 US PCE Price Index MM, YY Dec

($1 = 7.1746 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.