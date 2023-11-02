METALS-Most base metals rise on weaker dollar, supply concerns

Updates prices as of 0708 GMT

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals rose on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged, along with concerns over supply disruptions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was up 0.4% at $8,145.50 per metric ton by 0708 GMT.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 gained 0.2% to 67,410 yuan ($9,210.27) per ton.

The Fed on Wednesday held interest rates steady as widely expected, enhancing market confidence on a dovish policy in the future and sending the U.S. dollar =USD lower.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for holders of other currencies to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

China's spot premium for refined copper SMM-CU-PND eased from a two-month high touched earlier this week, following more arrivals of imports and improved supply in the market, a copper buyer said.

Concerns around supply disruptions also lent support to prices.

Netherlands-based Nyrstar plans to temporarily close two zinc mines in the U.S. state of Tennessee in November-end due to weak prices and the impact of inflation, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

LME zinc CMZN3 gained 0.4% to $2,510.50 a ton, after hitting a one-month high in the previous session, and SHFE zinc SZNcv1 was up 2.7% at a three-week high of 21,535 yuan a ton.

Aluminium smelters in China's southwestern Yunnan province started production cuts this week as the hydropower-dependent region entered a dry season.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.4% at $2,245.50 a ton, tin CMSN3 increased 0.4% to $24,000, lead CMPB3 added 0.6% to $2,117, while nickel CMNI3 shed 0.5% to $17,930.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 added 0.1% to 19,205 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 rose 1.1% to 16,460 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 nudged 0.5% lower to 140,830 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 slid 0.3% to 205,650 yuan.

($1 = 7.3190 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Varun H K)

