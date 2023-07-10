METALS-Most base metals rise on weaker dollar

July 11 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals rose on Tuesday as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The dollar weakened after U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalled the central bank was nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

Several Fed officials said on Monday the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates further to bring down still-high inflation, but the end to its current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $8,402 per metric ton by 0118 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased 0.6% to 68,230 yuan ($9,435.11) per metric ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,160.50 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.7% to $2,369.50, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.2% at $2,067.50, while nickel CMNI3 eased 0.4% to $20,935 and tin CMSN3 shed 0.7% to $27,750.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.6% to 18,060 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 1% to 163,660 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1% to 20,145 yuan, lead SPBcv1 0.7% to 15,570 yuan while tin SSNcv1 shed 0.6% to 229,620 yuan.

However, the price rally was capped by weak economic data from top metals consumer China, and in the absence of a targeted Chinese stimulus package that would benefit the consumption of metals.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN, which reflects the demand to import copper into China, fell to $50.50 per metric ton on Monday, down from $53.50 hit last week, which was the highest since December 2022.

0600 Germany HICP Final YY June

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng June

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate May

0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change June

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment July

($1 = 7.2315 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

