METALS-Most base metals rise on U.S. interest rate cut prospect

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals rose on Thursday on projections that the U.S. interest rate hike cycle has come to an end, with cuts potentially starting in 2024.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.1% to $8,420.50 per metric ton by 0243 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.2% to 68,050 yuan ($9,536.15) a ton.

U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell said the historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over as inflation falls faster than expected, with a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs coming "into view."

Also supporting copper prices has been mine closures and disruptions that have rapidly changed the landscape for copper supplies and prompted analysts to lower their forecasts for surpluses.

However, capping the rally in metals prices was top consumer China's lack of announcement this week on large scale stimulus measures to prop up its economy.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 1.1% to $2,164 a ton, nickel CMNI3 was up 0.8% at $16,600, zinc CMZN3 climbed 1.4% to $2,461, lead CMPB3 rose 1.4% to $2,063, and tin CMSN3 advanced 0.6% to $24,835.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 1.2% to 18,615 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 advanced 0.3% to 131,500 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 lost 0.1% to 20,775 yuan, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.1% to 15,540 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 was almost flat at 207,600 yuan.

