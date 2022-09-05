METALS-Most base metals rise on supply jitters, hopes of slower pace of Fed rate hike

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Most base metals ticked up on Monday, supported by energy-related supply concerns, with sentiment also buoyed by mixed U.S. jobs data raising some hopes of a slower pace of interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 rose 2.1% at 18,370 yuan ($2,650.22) a tonne by 0437 GMT, while three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 gained 0.7% to $2,311 a tonne.

"There's been speculation with possibly tight supply of hydropower in Yunnan province that could affect aluminium production there," a China-based trader said.

The southern Yunan province accounts for around 9% of China's total electrolytic aluminium capacity.

Outside of China, Dutch aluminium maker Aldel said on Friday it is halting more output, joining a growing list of companies that cut or halt European production because of sky-high energy prices.

Sentiment improved as the mixed U.S. jobs data released last Friday could ease pressure on the Fed to deliver a third 75-basis-point interest rate hike this month.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in August, but wage grew moderately and unemployment rate in the world's largest economy rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in July.

ShFE copper climbed 0.4% to 60,080 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 was up 2.6% to 177,770 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 jumped 5.2% to 169,080 yuan a tonne, reversing the downtrend registered the week earlier.

However, metals demand outlook was clouded by persisting COVID curbs in top metals consumer China.

China's southern tech hub Shenzhen started tiered anti-coronavirus restriction measures after a weekend lockdown, while the metropolis Chengdu extended its COVID-19 lockdown that started last Thursday.

LME copper lost 0.4% to $7,601 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 gained 0.9% to $3,163 a tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 1.1% to $21,385 a tonne.

($1 = 6.9315 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

