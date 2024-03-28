METALS-Most base metals rise on hopes China demand will turn around

March 28 (Reuters) - Most base metals prices increased on Thursday, boosted by signs of stabilisation in the China's broader economy after profits at industrial companies improved in the first two months.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.7% to $8,907.50 per metric ton by 0334 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 advanced 0.7% to 72,550 yuan ($10,041.24) a ton.

China's industrial firms posted higher profits in the opening months of the year, reinforcing signs that an economic recovery was gaining traction despite persistent sluggishness in the property sector.

Meanwhile, China's central bank set the yuan at a much stronger fixing than markets had expected, which could support the purchasing power of Chinese metals buyers.

Inventory build up in most base metals in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, have capped gains in metal prices.

Top Chinese copper smelters are scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss their guidance for copper concentrate treatment and refining charges. Tightness in ore supply has pushed the charges down to the lowest in more than a decade.

LME aluminium CMAl3 increased 0.4% to $2,306.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 jumped 1% to $16,785, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.7% to $2,454.50, lead CMPB3 increased 0.3% to $2,009 while tin CMSN3 eased 0.2% to $27,460.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.3% at 19,490 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.1% to 130,430 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.4% at 20,925 yuan, lead SPBcv1 jumped 1.7% to 16,440 yuan while tin SSNcv1 fell 0.1% to 223,360 yuan.

0700 UK GDP QQ, YY Q4

0855 Germany Unemployment March

1230 US GDP Final Q4

1230 US Initial Jobless Claim weekly

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final March

($1 = 7.2252 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

