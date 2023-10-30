METALS-Most base metals rise on Chinese stimulus hopes

Updates prices, adds quotes

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Most non-ferrous metals prices climbed on Monday as stimulus measures from top consumer China boosted sentiment, with low inventories and solid demand further supporting copper prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% at $8,126 per metric ton by 0602 GMT.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1.2% to 67,400 yuan ($9,210.54) a ton.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN hit $91.50 a ton late last week, more than tripling since the start of August and the highest since November 2022, indicating rising needs to import copper into China.

Profits at China's industrial firms extended gains for a second month in September, adding to signs of a stabilising economy as the authorities launched a burst of supportive policy measures.

Chinese lawmakers last week approved 1 trillion yuan worth of bonds to reform disaster-hit areas, which would require metals for construction.

Inventories of copper in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH dropped to 478,725 tons, the lowest since Feb. 6.

"The tight supply of scrap copper has stimulated an increase in refined copper consumption," said Huatai Futures in a report.

"The domestic one-trillion policy has marginally boosted market confidence, and macro pressure has eased," the report said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.5% to $2,232 a ton, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.3% to $2,480, tin CMSN3 increased 0.6% to $25,055, while lead CMPB3 fell 0.5% to $2,112.50 and nickel CMNI3 eased 0.2% to $18,345.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was up 1.8% at 19,210 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.9% to 146,260 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.5% to 21,290 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.6% to 16,305 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was 1.6% higher at 215,160 yuan.

($1 = 7.3177 yuan)

