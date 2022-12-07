METALS-Most base metals rise on China's COVID easing optimism

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Prices of most non-ferrous metals rose on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that demand from top consumer China will improve after the country gradually eased its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.1% to $8,462 a tonne by 0248 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.3% to 66,030 yuan ($9,463.82) a tonne.

China on Wednesday announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute anti-COVID-19 regime since the pandemic began three years ago, allowing infected people with mild symptoms to quarantine at home and dropping testing for people travelling domestically.

The U.S. dollar remained weak after sliding against major peers overnight for the first time this week as investors fretted about a potential recession in the United States.

A weak dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.5% to $2,498 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 increased 0.4% to $3,195 a tonne, tin CMSN3 was up 0.6% at $24,440 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 fell 0.1% to $2,210 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.4% to 19,180 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 4.2% to 21,830 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.4% to 24,855 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.4% to 15,735 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 shed 0.4% to 196,330 yuan a tonne.

China's nickel buyers, the world's biggest purchasers of the metal, have asked producers to switch to SHFE contracts to price their supplies next year, sources told Reuters.

($1 = 6.9771 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Uttaresh.V)

