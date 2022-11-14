METALS-Most base metals rise on China easing some COVID rules

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Most industrial base metals prices gained on Tuesday, as China easing some of its COVID-19 rules continued to lift risk appetite.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.6% to $8,428.50 a tonne by 0301 GMT, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.3% to $3,140 a tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 0.3% to $22,100 a tonne.

Optimism was spilled over from Chinese equities, with easing COVID-19 rules sparking hopes for economic recovery.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.7% to 67,030 yuan ($9,504.30) a tonne, but zinc SZNcv1 climbed 2.2% to 24,440 yuan a tonne, and tin SSNcv1 advanced 2.3% to 183,200 yuan a tonne.

SHFE lead SPBcv1 increased 2% to 15,930 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 was up 1.1% to 206,510 yuan a tonne.

However, data from China showed property investment fell at a faster pace in January-October, while industrial output growth and retail sales both missed expectations, pointing to weakness in the world's top metal consumer.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $107.50 a tonne on Monday, from $152.50 a tonne nearly four weeks ago, indicating reduced demand for imported copper amid a closed import arbitrage.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH rose 29% week-on-week on Friday to 76,176 tonnes.

China's primary aluminium production in October rose 9.5% to 3.45 million tonnes year-on-year, official data showed.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Oct

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Sept

0700 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Oct

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Oct

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Sept

1000 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q3

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Nov

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Nov

1100 EU Reserve Assets Total Oct

1330 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Oct

($1 = 7.0526 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich

