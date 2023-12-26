News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Most base metals rise on China data, weak dollar

Credit: REUTERS/SIYI LIU

December 26, 2023 — 11:20 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds China industrial profits, updates prices as of 0357 GMT

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals rose on Wednesday after data showed manufacturing activity in top consumer China improved last month, while a weak U.S. dollar also lent support to the market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 gained 0.5% to $8,615 per metric ton by 0357 GMT as trade resumed after the Christmas break.

The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged up 0.1% to 69,240 yuan ($9,685.54) per ton.

China's November industrial profits posted double-digit gains as overall manufacturing improved, further supporting investors' optimism about copper on energy transition-led demand and tightened supply outlook amid recent mine closures.

However, near-term price gains might be limited by lacklustre spot demand, analysts at Guotai Junan Futures said in a note.

Spot demand in China was subdued after a burst of restocking seen recently, reversing premiums to discounts of 110 yuan per ton on Tuesday SMM-CU-PND.

The dollar index =USDedged higher, but held close to a five-month low. The dollar was poised for its worst performance since 2020 as rising expectations of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve dented the appeal of the U.S. currency.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper to buy the greenback-priced metal.

Supply-side risks, including bauxite shipment from Guinea and after a fatal accident, also weighed on metals prices.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.4% at $2,317 a ton, while zinc CMZN3 was up 0.2% to $2,606.50, lead CMPB3 climbed 0.6% to $2,075.50, nickel CMNI3 added 0.8% at $16,640, and tin CMSN3 rose 2.3% to $25,435.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.6% to 19,300 yuan a ton, tin SSNcv1 rose 2.3% to 213,000 yuan, lead SPBcv1 ticked up 0.4% to 15,790 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 slipped 0.2% to 21,365 yuan and nickel SNIcv1 was down 1% to 129,190 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1488 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.