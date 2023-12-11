METALS-Most base metals rise as dollar weakens ahead of US CPI data

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Prices of most nonferrous metals rose on Tuesday, as a softer dollar made the greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $8,363.50 per metric ton by 0220 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.5% to 68,050 yuan ($9,481.41) per metric ton.

The dollar eased as investors stayed cautious ahead of a crucial U.S. inflation report later in the day that will set the tone for the week filled with central bank meetings.

Copper prices were also supported by mine closures and disruptions that have prompted analysts to lower their forecasts for surpluses.

Combined refined copper inventories in SHFE and China's bonded warehouses dropped to 39,342 tons from 316,176 tons at the end of the first quarter. CU-STX-SGH, SMM-CUR-BON

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.7% to $2,131.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.1% to $16,630, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.7% to $2,423.50, lead CMPB3 was up 0.4% at $2,065, and tin CMSN3 advanced 1% to $24,595.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.6% to 132,140 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.1% to 15,575 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.3% to 18,400 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 0.8% to 20,765 yuan and tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.3% to 207,340 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng Nov

0700 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Oct

0700 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Nov

1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Dec

1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Dec

1330 US Core CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA Nov

1330 US CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA Nov

1330 US CPI Wage Earner Nov

-- US Federal Open Market Committee starts

its two-day meeting on interest rates

($1 = 7.1772 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

