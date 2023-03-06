METALS-Most base metals rise as dollar weakens ahead of Powell's testimony

March 7 (Reuters) - Prices of most nonferrous metals climbed on Tuesday, as a softer U.S. dollar made the greenback-priced commodity cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The dollar was subdued ahead of a testimony later in the day by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, which could influence the U.S. central bank's interest rate policy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.6% to $8,970 a tonne by 0223 GMT, and the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 increased 0.3% to 69,730 yuan ($10,054.36) a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.3% at $2,388 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.7% to $3,054 a tonne, tin CMSN3 edged up 0.1% at $24,575 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 fell 0.5% to $2,113 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.9% to 191,090 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 increased 0.6% to 23,500 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 was up 0.3% at 200,100 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 fell 0.1% to 15,270 yuan a tonne.

Global aluminium producers have offered Japanese buyers premiums of $125-$145 per tonne for April-June primary metal shipments, up 45%-71% from this quarter, five sources told Reuters.

The offers, if agreed by buyers, would mark the first increase in six quarters and the highest level since the October-December quarter in 2022, reflecting a view from producers that demand from automakers is set to pick up.

0300 China Exports, Imports YY Feb

0300 China Trade Balance Feb

0330 Australia RBA Cash Rate March

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM, YY Feb

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Feb

0800 Germany Industrial Orders MM Jan

0800 Germany Manufacturing O/P Cur Price SA Jan

0800 Germany Consumer Goods SA Jan

