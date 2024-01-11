METALS-Most base metals rise as dollar eases

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Prices of most nonferrous metals rose on Friday, boosted by a softer dollar that makes greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.6% to $8,403.50 per metric ton by 0343 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 edged up 0.1% at 68,110 yuan ($9,508.85) a ton.

The dollar index edged down as investors weighed higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price inflation against market bets that the Federal Reserve will cut rates as soon as March.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.1% to $2,237 a ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.3% to $16,470, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.3% to $2,510.50, lead CMPB3 was 0.3% higher at $2,102, and tin CMSN3 edged up 0.2% at $24,610.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 jumped 1.4% to 129,020 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.1% at 16,425 yuan, tin SSNcv1 increased 0.2% to 206,410 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 was nearly flat at 21,135 yuan and aluminium SAFcv1 was unchanged at 19,030 yuan.

Factory-gate prices in top metals consumer China extended their prolonged slide, highlighting persistent deflationary pressures in an economy struggling to mount a solid recovery, which darkened the prospects for metals demand.

On a weekly basis, copper is down 0.7% on the LME and down 0.4% on the SHFE.

SHFE lead is up 2.6% on a weekly basis, on track for the best week since November 2023, backed by tighter supply in China as primary lead production is going through maintenance and secondary production is impacted by environmental protection, said Jinrui Futures in a note.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Nov

0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Nov

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Nov

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY Dec

1330 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing Dec

($1 = 7.1628 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.