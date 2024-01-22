METALS-Most base metals rise as China eyes support for equities

Updates prices, adds quotes

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Most nonferrous metals rose on Tuesday, buoyed by improved risk sentiment across financial markets in top consumer China where authorities considered to boost funding and stabilise the stock market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $8,364 per metric ton by 0426 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.2% to 67,880 yuan ($9,466.17) a ton.

Chinese authorities were considering to mobilise about 2 trillion yuan to stabilise the slumping stock market, Bloomberg News reported.

On Monday, the country's cabinet pledged to take more effective measures to stabilise market confidence, including stepping step up medium- and long-term fund injections in the capital market.

However, analysts say that the metals price rally is unlikely to sustain.

"Chinese economy and a continued drift in its consumption performance are weighing on metals prices, and we believe the nation will remain key in driving the general trend of the whole complex, most likely resulting in range-bound moves in the meantime," broker Sucden Financial said in a note.

"The momentum of the day will be influenced by monetary policy expectations. As the dollar is expected to remain strong for most of this quarter, base metals will likely trade at the lower end of the trading range."

The U.S. dollar hovered near a more than one-month high, keeping greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was nearly flat at $2,159.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.9% to $16,150, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.8% to $2,476.50, lead CMPB3 edged up 0.3% at $2,130, and tin CMSN3 jumped 0.6% to $25,765.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.7% to 127,670 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 edged up 0.1% at 20,765 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 1% to 16,635 yuan, tin SSNcv1 climbed 1.2% to 216,470 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.5% to 18,620 yuan a ton.

($1 = 7.1708 yuan)

