METALS-Most base metals rise as China COVID easing lifts sentiment

Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

November 15, 2022 — 12:19 am EST

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

By Mai Nguyen

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Prices of most industrial base metals rose on Tuesday, as China easing some of its COVID-19 rules and pledging more support for its troubled property market lifted risk appetite.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.6% to $8,422 a tonne by 0433 GMT, zinc CMZN3 climbed 0.4% to $3,143.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 advanced 0.1% to $2,192 a tonne and tin CMSN3 increased 0.3% to $22,095 a tonne.

Chinese equities were also trading higher, with the easing of some COVID-19 rules and offer of more financial support to the property market sparking hopes of an economic recovery.

"It's sentiment-driven more than anything. People are thinking the worst is going to be over," said Marex analyst Zenon Ho.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.6% to 67,110 yuan ($9,524.55) a tonne, but zinc SZNcv1 climbed 2.3% to 24,475 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 advanced 2.6% to 183,650 yuan a tonne.

SHFE lead SPBcv1 increased 2.1% to 15,940 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 was up 1.2% at 206,710 yuan a tonne.

Meanwhile, data showed property investment in China fell at a faster pace in January-October, while industrial output growth and retail sales both missed expectations, pointing to weakness in the world's top metals consumer.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN fell to $107.50 a tonne on Monday from $152.50 a tonne nearly four weeks ago, indicating lower demand for imported copper amid a closed import arbitrage.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH rose 29% week-on-week to 76,176 tonnes on Friday.

China's primary aluminium production in October rose 9.5% year-on-year to 3.45 million tonnes, official data showed.

($1 = 7.0460 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

