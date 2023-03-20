Commodities

METALS-Most base metals rise as banking jitters ease

Credit: REUTERS/RENTSENDORJ BAZARSUKH

March 20, 2023 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - Prices of most industrial metals rose on Monday as worries over a global banking crisis eased, with copper further supported by improving consumption in China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged up 0.2% to $8,594 a tonne by 0416 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 advanced 0.8% to 67,390 yuan ($9,769.92) a tonne.

Measures by authorities to avert a global banking crisis lifted market confidence as investors welcomed a historic Swiss-backed acquisition of troubled Credit Suisse by UBS Group and emergency dollar liquidity from top central banks.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $50 a tonne on Friday, its highest since December last year, indicating improving appetite for imported copper into China, the world's biggest consumer of the metal.

SHFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH fell for the third straight week to 182,341 tonnes, their lowest since Jan. 20.

Meanwhile, China's aluminium imports in the first two months of 2023 rose 11.3% year-on-year to 374,321 tonnes, as buyers anticipated improving demand for the metal following the country's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.4% to 18,240 yuan a tonne, nickel SNICv1 was up 0.65% at 177,240 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 1.3% to 22,570 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 jumped 2.7% to 185,900 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.2% at 15,360 yuan a tonne.

LME zinc CMZN3 increased 0.4% to $2,905 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was up 0.1% at $2,091.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 increased 1.2% to $22,780 a tonne, while aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.2% to $2,270 a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 EU Total Trade Balance SA Jan

($1 = 6.8977 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.