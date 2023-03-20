METALS-Most base metals rise as banking jitters ease

March 20 (Reuters) - Prices of most industrial metals rose on Monday as worries over a global banking crisis eased, with copper further supported by improving consumption in China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged up 0.2% to $8,594 a tonne by 0416 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 advanced 0.8% to 67,390 yuan ($9,769.92) a tonne.

Measures by authorities to avert a global banking crisis lifted market confidence as investors welcomed a historic Swiss-backed acquisition of troubled Credit Suisse by UBS Group and emergency dollar liquidity from top central banks.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $50 a tonne on Friday, its highest since December last year, indicating improving appetite for imported copper into China, the world's biggest consumer of the metal.

SHFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH fell for the third straight week to 182,341 tonnes, their lowest since Jan. 20.

Meanwhile, China's aluminium imports in the first two months of 2023 rose 11.3% year-on-year to 374,321 tonnes, as buyers anticipated improving demand for the metal following the country's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 0.4% to 18,240 yuan a tonne, nickel SNICv1 was up 0.65% at 177,240 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 advanced 1.3% to 22,570 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 jumped 2.7% to 185,900 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.2% at 15,360 yuan a tonne.

LME zinc CMZN3 increased 0.4% to $2,905 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was up 0.1% at $2,091.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 increased 1.2% to $22,780 a tonne, while aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.2% to $2,270 a tonne.

($1 = 6.8977 yuan)

