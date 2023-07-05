METALS-Most base metals prices slide as demand outlook weighs

Updates prices at 0627 GMT, adds quotes

July 5 (Reuters) - Most non-ferrous metals prices declined on Wednesday, as a steady dollar and weak global economic data weighed on the demand outlook for the sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.6% to $8,309.50 per metric ton by 0627 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.6% to 67,800 yuan ($9,364.51) per metric ton.

The dollar edged higher, with traders looking ahead to the release of Federal Reserve minutes due later in the day for clues about the U.S. monetary policy path.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, data from the United States and Europe released earlier this week showed manufacturing in June tumbled to the weakest level seen in the earlier days of the coronavirus pandemic. Top metals consumer China also posted slowing growth.

"Sentiment wasn't helped after data showed that U.S. factory activity fell... Europe is suffering similar weakness, as the manufacturing sector struggles to regain its footing after the recent energy crisis," ANZ analysts said in a note.

"Traders are waiting for further data on the health of China's economy following its own manufacturing index showed slowing growth," they said.

Supporting copper prices were low inventories in the global exchange warehouses.

Meanwhile, global copper smelting activity fell in June, resuming a downtrend seen earlier this year, despite activity in China rising to its highest level since January 2021, commodities broker Marex and the SAVANT satellite service said.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.6% to $2,155.50 per metric ton, zinc CMZN3 shed 1.3% to $2,379.50, lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,086, tin CMSN3 dropped 0.4% to $27,200and nickel CMNI3dipped 0.1% to $20,495.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.9% to 17,885 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.6% to 158,200 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.3% to 15,495 yuan, tin SSNcv1 decreased 0.1% to 224,980 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 advanced 0.3% to 20,125 yuan.

($1 = 7.2401 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

