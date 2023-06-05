METALS-Most base metals prices fall on firmer dollar

Updates prices, adds quotes

June 5 (Reuters) - Most non-ferrous metals declined on Monday, as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.2% to $8,218.50 a tonne by 0706 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.6% to $2,251 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 shed 1.8% to $20,835 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 fell 0.9% to $2,286.50 a tonne.

The dollar was firmer against major peers after a robust U.S. jobs report spurred traders to price in higher interest rates for longer.

"It is hard to say that the interest rate hike cycle is over... It is expected that there will still be downward pressure in the future," said Jinrui Futures in a note, adding that disappointing Chinese factory data also weighed on prices.

Global copper prices are set to fall to $7,000 per tonne in the second half of this year, predicted influential Chinese research firm Antaike, as rising risks of recession and a lack of solid demand growth in China weigh on investor sentiment.

LME lead CMPB3 eased 0.2% to $2,027.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 dropped 0.4% to $25,550 a tonne.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.2% to 65,770 yuan ($9,243.98) a tonne. SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.7% to 18,080 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 shed 1.8% to 158,160 yuan a tonne.

SHFE zinc SSZNcv1 dropped 1% to 19,045 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 fell 1.2% to 207,050 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 was almost flat at 15,055 yuan a tonne.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $47.50 a tonne on Friday, the highest since March 23, indicating improvement in demand to import copper in China, the world's biggest metals consumer.

