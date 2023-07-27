METALS-Most base metals fall on stronger dollar

July 28 (Reuters) - Prices of most nonferrous metals declined on Friday, weighed down by a stronger dollar after better-than-expected U.S. economic data revived expectations for more interest rate hikes.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $8,540 per metric ton by 0233 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.6% to 68,760 yuan ($9,593.70) per metric ton.

The dollar, which shot up in the previous session, was steady after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, easing off recession fears but increasing the likelihood that the Fed could further hike interest rates.

A stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.2% to $2,201.50 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 eased 0.2% to $21,645, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.3% to $2,447, lead CMPB3 edged down 0.3% at $2,152 and tin CMSN3 decreased 0.7% to $28,490.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.4% to 18,325 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.4% to 170,400 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.3% to 20,470 yuan, tin SSNcv1 declined 2.6% to 232,160 yuan while lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.1% at 15,940 yuan.

However, most metals are on track for a weekly gain on hopes of stimulus support into the Chinese property sector.

0530 France GDP Preliminary QQ Q2

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY July

0645 France Producer Prices YY June

0800 Germany GDP Flash QQ SA, YY NSA Q2

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final July

1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY July

1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY July

1230 US Consumption, Adjusted MM June

1230 US Core PCE Price Index MM, YY June

1230 US PCE Price Index MM, YY June

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Final July

