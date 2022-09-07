METALS-Most base metals fall on strong dollar, recession worries

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Most base metals prices lost ground on Wednesday, with aluminium hitting a fresh 17-month low, as the U.S. dollar strengthened further amid worries about a recession in major economies.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 fell as much as 0.8% to $2,243 a tonne, the lowest since April 2021. By 0735 GMT, LME aluminium was down 0.3% at $2,254 a tonne.

Aluminium on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 fell 0.5% to 18,300 yuan ($2,626.89) a tonne.

LME copper CMCU3 dropped 1.2% to $7,593 a tonne, while Shanghai copper SCFcv1 fell 0.6% to 60,550 yuan a tonne.

U.S. dollar/Chinese yuan fx spot rate CNY= climbed to a two-year high at 6.9740. This was despite China's central bank saying on Monday it would cut the amount of foreign exchange reserves, a move seen to help limit yuan weakness.

The greenback will remain strong over the remainder of this year and into the next as U.S. interest rates rise and the economy outperforms its peers, reinforced by its safe-haven appeal when investors choose to worry, according to a Reuters poll.

A strong dollar means it is more expensive for non-dollar buyers to buy the commodity.

One metal trader said pessimism about the global economy was dominating the market "even though there are hopes on domestic demand in September and October, the traditional peak season, and in overseas market due to growing production cuts in Europe".

European smelters have been struggling with soaring energy prices. On Tuesday France's biggest aluminium smelter, Aluminium Dunkerque, said it would reduce production by a fifth.

ShFE tin SSNcv1 shed 2.7% to 174,720 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 lost 2% to 23,795 yuan a tonne, and nickel SNIcv1 declined 0.4% to 172,330 yuan a tonne.

LME zinc CMZN3 shed 1.4% to $3,121 a tonne, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.7% to $1,880 a tonne, tin CMSN3 was down 2% at $20,780 a tonne, and nickel CMNI3 dropped 0.7% to $21,415 a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9664 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V and Jason Neely)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.