METALS-Most base metals fall on firmer dollar, China property woes

September 26, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Most nonferrous metals futures fell on Tuesday, as a firmer U.S. dollar and concerns over the Chinese property sector weighed on risk sentiment.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.9% to 67,270 yuan ($9,202.84) per metric ton by 0403 GMT.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.3% to 19,345 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.7% to 157,220 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.5% to 16,775 yuan and tin SSNcv1 dropped 1.5% to 219,980 yuan.

The dollar hit a 10-month high against a basket of major currencies, supported by U.S. bond yields scaling 16-year peaks.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

"This is bad for all risk assets. Physical demand for metals is weak, hence the larger and larger contango," said a metals trader.

A unit of property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said it failed to pay a bond on time, following news that Evergrande was unable to meet qualifications to issue new notes under its debt restructuring proposal.

The Chinese property sector accounts for a vast amount of metals consumption. Investors and traders had hoped that a recovery in the Chinese real estate market could boost metals demand.

Inventories of copper in London Metal Exchange (LME) and SHFE warehouses combined rose nearly 60% in just two months to 218,065 tons by Friday, putting further pressure on prices.

LME cash copper was at a discount of $70.10 a ton to the three-month contract, the biggest discount since September 1992. MCU0-3

Three-month copper on the LME CMCU3 edged down 0.1% at $8,139 per metric ton. Aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,229 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.1% to $19,095, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.6% to $2,546, lead CMPB3 shed 0.4% to $2,189 and tin CMSN3 lost 0.2% to $25,850.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 hits 22,055 yuan, its highest since March 30.

($1 = 7.3097 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Subhranshu Sahu)

