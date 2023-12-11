METALS-Most base metals fall on firmer dollar, caution ahead of US data

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Prices of copper and most base metals dropped on Monday as a firmer dollar made the greenback-priced commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies, while traders and investors also eyed key U.S. inflation data.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.7% to $8,393 per metric ton by 0450 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.6% to 68,220 yuan ($9,491.87) a ton.

The dollar was on the front foot, with a reading on U.S. inflation and the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for the year likely to set the tone for the week, while rising deflationary pressure in China weighed on the yuan.

"With so many key data release points this week, metals should continue to see sell-offs ahead of weak data prints this week," said a metals trader.

"A lot of funds trade metals based on this growth and inflation matrix. Lower growth and lower inflation mean lower implied metal prices," the trader said.

In China, the world's top metals consumer, consumer prices fell the fastest in three years in November while factory-gate deflation deepened, indicating rising deflationary pressures as weak domestic demand casts doubt over the economic recovery.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.3% to $2,128 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 1.1% to $16,620, zinc CMZN3 was down 0.6% at $2,384.50, tin CMSN3 shed 0.4% to $24,460, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.3% to $2,030.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFc1 lost 0.6% to 18,300 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 was almost flat at 131,800 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 0.6% to 20,515 yuan, tin SSNcv1 declined 0.6% to 206,340 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.5% to 15,550 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

-- UK House Price Rightmove MM, YY Dec

($1 = 7.1872 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.