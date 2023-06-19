News & Insights

METALS-Most base metals fall on firm dollar, China worries

Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

June 19, 2023 — 11:04 pm EDT

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - Most base metals prices fell on Tuesday, as a strong dollar and an absence of details on further stimulus measures amid a rate cut from top consumer China weighed on sentiment.

China lowered two benchmark lending interest rates as widely expected, amid efforts to shore up a slowing recovery, but the cut failed to lift metals prices on a lack of stimulus measures expected after the country released poor economic data.

The U.S. dollar rose broadly, while the yuan slipped after China cut rates, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, especially those in China, a traditional importer of metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.6% to $8,492 per metric tonne by 0231 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.1% to 68,440 yuan ($9,539.21) per metric tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged down 0.1% to $2,238 per metric tonne, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.8% to $22,330, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.6% to $2,421.50, lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,126.50, tin CMSN3 dipped 0.4% to $26,800.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 declined 1% to 168,490 yuan per metric tonne, zinc SZNcv1 lost 0.8% to 20,245 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,530 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.2% to 15,515 yuan and tin SSNcv1 increased 0.3% to 217,090 yuan.

