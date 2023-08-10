METALS-Most base metals fall on firm dollar, China property woes

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Most nonferrous metals declined on Friday, as a firm dollar made the greenback-priced metals expensive to holders of other currencies, and as a Chinese property giant's debt issue raised doubts about a real estate recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $8,363 per metric ton by 0301 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged down 0.3% to 68,260 yuan ($9,441.87) per metric ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $2,197.50 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 was almost flat at $20,445, zinc CMZN3 declined 1% to $2,433, lead CMPB3 decreased 0.2% to $2,132, and tin CMSN3 shed 0.7% to $26,700.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.2% to 18,465 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 was nearly unchanged at 164,180 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.1% to 20,645 yuan, lead SPBcv1 fell 0.2% to 15,955 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 shed 0.8% to 221,920 yuan.

Debt-laden Country Garden 2007.HK, China's largest property developer before this year, said on Thursday it expected a of up to $7.6 billion in the first half, and that it would take measures to meet its debt obligations.

The property sector accounts for a large part of metals demand, and hopes of stimulus for the Chinese real estate market had fuelled bullish sentiment in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, the dollar index .DXY was set for a fourth straight weekly gain as traders expected U.S. rates would not be going down for a while, after a Fed official said there were more to do to keep inflation within the 2% target.

0600 UK GDP Est 3M/3M June

0600 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY June

0600 UK Manufacturing Output MM June

0600 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q2

0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY July

1230 US PPI Machine Manuf'ing July

1400 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Aug

($1 = 7.2295 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

