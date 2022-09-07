METALS-Most base metals fall on dollar strength, recession risks

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Most base metals prices lost ground on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened further amid worries about a recession in major economies.

Three-month copper contract on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dropped 1.3% to 7,581 a tonne by 0535 GMT, while the most traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.5% to 60,660 yuan ($8,699.77) a tonne.

U.S. dollar/Chinese yuan fx spot rate CNY= climbed to a two-year high at 6.9740. This was despite China's central bank saying on Monday it would cut the amount of foreign exchange reserves, a move seen to help limit yuan weakness.

The greenback will remain strong over the remainder of this year and into the next as U.S. interest rates rise and the economy outperforms its peers, reinforced by its safe-haven appeal when investors choose to worry, according to a Reuters poll.

A strong dollar means it is more expensive for non-dollar buyers to buy the commodity.

"Pessimists from macro-economy dominated the market even though there are hopes on domestic demand in September and October, the traditional peak season, and in overseas market due to growing production cuts in Europe," a metal trader said.

European smelters have been scrambling in soaring energy prices, with the latest news on Tuesday when France's biggest aluminium smelter Aluminium Dunkerque said it will reduce production by a fifth.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.7% to 18,265 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 shed 3% to 174,150 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 lost 1.8% to 23,835 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 declined 0.7% at 171,860 yuan a tonne.

LME zinc CMZN3 shed 1% at $3,134 a tonne, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.3% to $1,887.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 was down 1.5% at $20,880 a tonne, while aluminium CMAL3 little changed at $2,259.50 a tonne after falling to a 17-month low on Tuesday.

($1 = 6.9726 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)

