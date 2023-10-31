METALS-Most base metals fall on China manufacturing slowdown

Updates prices, adds quotes

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Most nonferrous metals prices declined on Tuesday, as an unexpected slowdown in manufacturing activities in top metals consumer China weighed on sentiment and demand outlook.

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.5 in October, an official factory survey showed, casting a cloud over recent indicators that showed a nascent recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

The non-manufacturing PMI also fell, indicating a slowdown in activity in the service sector and construction.

China accounts for more than half of the global consumption of most base metals, which are used widely in manufacturing and construction.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $8,107.50 per metric ton by 0548 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged down 0.1% at 67,240 yuan ($9,189.31) a ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.6% to $2,252.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 1.4% to $18,230, zinc CMZN3 edged down 0.3% to $2,458, lead CMPB3 eased 0.4% to $2,112.50 and tin CMSN3 shed 0.8% to $24,820.

On a monthly basis, both LME copper and nickel contracts were set for their third straight decline. LME zinc was on track for its biggest monthly decline since May and LME aluminium was headed for its steepest monthly drop since June.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 declined 2.1% to 143,290 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.9% to 21,080 yuan, tin SSNcv1 fell 1.5% to 211,540 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was unchanged at 16,300 yuan, and aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.3% to 19,175 yuan.

"Today's data show the growth struggle of China. Monetary tools aren't working and traditional fiscal tools have reached their limits," said Sandeep Daga, a director at metals analysis company Metal Intelligence Centre.

"We have been seeing a typical month-end buying since July. Prices should reverse lower in the next two weeks," Daga said.

($1 = 7.3172 yuan)

