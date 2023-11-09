METALS-Most base metals fall on China demand worry

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals fell on Thursday as uncertainty in the economic recovery in China, the world's biggest metals consumers, weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.5% to $8,098 per metric ton by 0354 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.5% to 67,030 yuan ($9,203.12) a ton.

China's consumer prices swung back into contraction and factory-gate deflation persisted in October as domestic demand struggled, weighing on the outlook for any broad-based recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Earlier data showed a mixed picture of Chinese economic performance. Manufacturing activities and exports slowed in October, but imports unexpectedly grew, with copper imports hitting a 10-month high.

"A continued rebound in copper prices may require substantial improvement in the economy," said Jinrui Futures in a note.

Sentiment was also cautious as traders and investors eyed developments in troubled Chinese property giant Country Garden2007.HK. The real estate sector is one of the biggest consumers of metals.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,258 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.6% to $17,990, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.4% to $2,600.50, lead CMPB3 was almost flat at $2,190, and tin CMSN3 was down 0.6% at $24,740.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.4% to 19,150 yuan a ton, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.7% to 141,540 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 edged up 0.2% at 21,665 yuan, lead SPBcv1 increased 0.2% to 16,495 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.2% to 210,010 yuan.

The LME cash lead contract was traded at a 60-cent-a-ton premium over the three-month contract CMPB0-3, down from a $64 premium in late October, as inventory MPBSTX-TOTAL climbed to 133,050 tons, the highest since December 2020.

($1 = 7.2834 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

