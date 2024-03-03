METALS-Most base metals fall as poor China data dents demand outlook

March 4 (Reuters) - Most nonferrous metals declined on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from top consumer China weighed on the consumption outlook for the sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 eased 0.2% to $8,488 per metric ton by 0429 GMT, while the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 was flat at 68,960 yuan ($9,579.77) a ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.8% to $2,227.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.6% to $17,550, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.1% to $2,414.50, tin CMSN3 decreased 0.3% to $26,400, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.4% to $2,042.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 lost 1% to 136,470 yuan a ton, zinc SNZcv1 was nearly flat at 20,590 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 was unchanged at 18,970 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was nearly flat at 217,790 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.2% to 16,005 yuan.

Inventories of copper in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH continued to climb and were last at 214,487 tons, the highest since March last year.

China's manufacturing activity in February shrank for a fifth straight month, an official survey showed on Friday. The sector accounts for a large portion of metals demand.

However, the poor data raised pressure on China to roll out more stimulus measures as the parliament prepares for a key annual meeting during March 5-11, which kept metals prices from steeper declines.

Base metals prices also gained slight support from a softer dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The dollar was pressured by lower Treasury yields, as traders waited for more crucial economic data for fresh clues on the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Weak U.S. factory data released last week also raised the prospects for rate cuts.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

1100 France Producer Prices YY Feb

($1 = 7.1985 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.