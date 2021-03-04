Commodities

METALS-Most base metals fall as dollar firms; LME nickel set for worst week since 2011

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

Most base metals fell on Friday, with London nickel set for its worst week in 9-1/2 years, as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

HANOI, March 5 (Reuters) - Most base metals fell on Friday, with London nickel set for its worst week in 9-1/2 years, as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1% to $8,817 a tonne by 0323 GMT, and the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 2.9% to 65,150 yuan ($10,065.20) a tonne.

The dollar held firmly near its three-month highs after surging overnight, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck with a dovish rhetoric despite a recent spike in bond market volatility.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 8% to 121,580 yuan a tonne, having hit its lowest since Dec. 7 of 120,190 yuan a tonne earlier in the session, as a major supply deal by Chinese firm Tsingshan eased concerns of battery-grade supply.

LME nickel CMNI3, despite rebounding 0.6% to $16,230 a tonne, was on track for its biggest weekly loss since September 2011 after shedding a combined 14% in the previous two sessions.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 2.1% to 17,180 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.2% to 20,980 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 shed 1.3% to 15,085 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to their highest since Jan. 22 of 79,825 tonnes.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks skidded to one-month lows as rising U.S. Treasury yields again rattled equity investors while hoisting the dollar to a three-month high, which in turn dragged the Japanese yen. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Jan

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Feb

0830 UK Halifax House Prices MM Feb

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Feb

1330 US Unemployment Rate Feb

1330 US Average Earnings YY Feb

1330 US International Trade Jan

2000 US Federal Reserve issues Consumer

Credit for January

($1 = 6.4728 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular