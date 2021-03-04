METALS-Most base metals fall as dollar firms; LME nickel set for worst week since 2011

HANOI, March 5 (Reuters) - Most base metals fell on Friday, with London nickel set for its worst week in 9-1/2 years, as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1% to $8,817 a tonne by 0323 GMT, and the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 2.9% to 65,150 yuan ($10,065.20) a tonne.

The dollar held firmly near its three-month highs after surging overnight, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck with a dovish rhetoric despite a recent spike in bond market volatility.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 8% to 121,580 yuan a tonne, having hit its lowest since Dec. 7 of 120,190 yuan a tonne earlier in the session, as a major supply deal by Chinese firm Tsingshan eased concerns of battery-grade supply.

LME nickel CMNI3, despite rebounding 0.6% to $16,230 a tonne, was on track for its biggest weekly loss since September 2011 after shedding a combined 14% in the previous two sessions.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 2.1% to 17,180 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.2% to 20,980 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 shed 1.3% to 15,085 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to their highest since Jan. 22 of 79,825 tonnes.

* Asian stocks skidded to one-month lows as rising U.S. Treasury yields again rattled equity investors while hoisting the dollar to a three-month high, which in turn dragged the Japanese yen. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 Germany Industrial Orders MM Jan

0745 France Reserve Assets Total Feb

0830 UK Halifax House Prices MM Feb

1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Feb

1330 US Unemployment Rate Feb

1330 US Average Earnings YY Feb

1330 US International Trade Jan

2000 US Federal Reserve issues Consumer

Credit for January

($1 = 6.4728 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

