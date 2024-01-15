METALS-Most base metals fall as dollar firms

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Prices of most nonferrous metals declined on Tuesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and concerns about demand in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 eased 0.2% to $8,366 per metric ton by 0142 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was nearly flat at 67,860 yuan ($9,457.97) a ton.

The dollar climbed as hawkish remarks from central bankers tempered expectations for interest rate cuts and traders waited to hear from the U.S. Federal Reserve's influential Christopher Waller.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, China's central bank left the medium-term policy rate unchanged on Monday, defying market expectations for a cut as a weaker currency limited the scope of near-term monetary easing to boost the economy.

LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.4% to $16,160 a ton, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.3% to $2,102, tin CMSN3 was unchanged at $24,781, zinc CMZN3 was nearly flat at $2,558 and aluminium CMAL3 edged up 0.1% at $2,205.50.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 0.7% to 126,830 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.1% to 16,225 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.2% to 208,820 yuan.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.5% to 18,840 yuan a ton, having hit a four-week low of 18,805 yuan earlier in the session and on track for a fourth straight daily loss.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.9% to 21,310 yuan. It hit the highest level since Jan. 4 at 21,400 yuan earlier in the session, tracking London's overnight gains on Nyrstar's suspension plan for its zinc smelting operations in the Netherlands.

($1 = 7.1749 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

