METALS-Most base metals eye weekly decline on stronger dollar

March 22 (Reuters) - Prices of most nonferrous metals fell on Friday and were on track for a weekly decline, as a stronger dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 declined 0.9% to $8,8669 per metric ton by 0713 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 closed down 0.8% to 72,290 yuan ($10,002) a ton.

The U.S. dollar was set for a second week of broad gains, after the Federal Reserve said it would not start cutting interest rates until it is more confident inflation is falling sustainably, while expectations of rate cuts are priced in for this year.

"Metals prices ... show a particular sensitivity to shifts in the U.S. dollar," analysts at BMI, part of Fitch Solutions, said in a note.

However, they added that base metals prices are likely to remain supported by the longer trend of a weakening U.S. dollar for the rest of 2024.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.6% to $2,287 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 1.1% to $17,350, zinc CMZN3 declined 1.1% to $2,497.50, tin CMSN3 lost 1.3% to $27,520, and lead CMPB3 edged down 0.1% to $2,048.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 ended up 0.1% at 19,400 yuan a ton, tin SSNcv1 rose 0.3% to 226,940 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.2% to 16,235 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.6% to 134,710 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.5% to 21,230 yuan.

On a weekly basis, nickel and tin are the worst performers across all base metals on the LME, as supply disruption eased in major producer Indonesia where minerals exports and production resumed as more quotas were approved after months of delays.

LME nickel fell 4% so far this week, the worst since Nov. 24, and LME has lost 4.4% week-on-week, set for the steepest weekly decline since Sept. 29 last year.

The global nickel market had a surplus of 13,400 tons in January, lower than a year earlier and compared to December 2023, data from the International Nickel Study Group showed.

($1 = 7.2275 yuan

