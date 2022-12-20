METALS-Most base metals edge higher on weak dollar, tight supplies

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals ticked up on Wednesday, with support from weak U.S. dollar and tight supplies amid falling inventories and possible production cuts.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 added 0.4% to $8,388 a tonne by 0150 GMT.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 climbed 0.4% at $2,382 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was up 0.3% to $3,090.50, lead CMPB3 edged 0.1% up to $2,181, and tin CMSN3 gained 0.5% to $24,020.

The dollar index .DXY was little changed after slipping lower on Tuesday, as the yen soared to a four-month peak after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said it would review its yield curve control policy.

A weaker dollar makes the greenback-priced commodity more attractive to non-dollar buyers.

Tight global stocks for metals including copper and aluminium and news of possible production cuts also helped to lift market sentiment.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Russia's Norisk Nickel GMKN.MM, the biggest producer of refined nickel, is considering reducing output by 10% next year.

Panama government ordered Canada's First Quantum Minerals FM.TO last week to pause operations at its flagship copper mine in the country after missing a deadline to finalize a deal that would have increased payments to the government from the mine.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 1% to 65,790 yuan ($9,440.11) a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.4% at 18,640 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 added 0.3% to 23,560 yuan and nickel SNIcv1 rose 2.2% to 218,740 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was up 2.4% to 196,300 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

($1 = 6.9692 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.