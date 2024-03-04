METALS-Most base metals eases on China demand worry

Updates prices, adds quotes

March 4 (Reuters) - Most base metals fell on Monday on Chinese demand concerns following weak manufacturing data, although market participants hoped for more stimulus measures in an upcoming political meeting.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 eased 0.2% to $8,486.50 per metric ton by 0552 GMT.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 68,900 yuan ($9,571.31) a ton.

Inventories of copper in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH continued to climb and were last reported at 214,487 tons, the highest since March last year.

China's manufacturing activity in February shrank for a fifth straight month. The sector accounts for a large portion of metals demand.

However, the poor data raised pressure for more stimulus measures as the Chinese parliament prepares for a key annual meeting during March 5-11.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.7% to $2,2278 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 1% to $17,480, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.1% to $2,415, tin CMSN3 decreased 0.5% to $26,365, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.3% to $2,040.50.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 lost 1.3% to 135,920 yuan a ton, zinc SNZcv1 eased 0.2% to 20,555 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 edged down 0.1% at 18,960 yuan, tin SSNcv1 dipped 0.2% to 217,290 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.2% to 16,005 yuan.

Base metals prices were also supported by a softer dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The dollar was pressured by lower Treasury yields, as traders waited for fresh clues on the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts, with weak U.S. factory data last week raising prospects for policy easing.

($1 = 7.1986 yuan)

