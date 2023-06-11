METALS-Most base metals ease on caution ahead of Fed meeting

June 12 (Reuters) - Most base metals prices fell on Monday, as traders and investors exercised caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision and amid a firmer dollar.

The dollar edged up but was still near multi-week lows against some of its major peers as traders were on guard ahead of crucial central bank meetings this week, including the Fed's.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.8% to $8,303 per metric ton by 0248 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 66,810 yuan ($9,350.33) per metric ton.

The drop, however, was cushioned by rate cuts and stimulus hopes in China, the world's top metals consumer, as well as data showing strong growth in the Chinese renewable energy and the automobile sectors, both of which consume copper.

China's , such as wind and solar power, now exceed 50% of its total installed electricity generation capacity, Chinese state media reported.

Chinese January-May vehicle sales were up 11.1% year-on-year, compared to a 12.2% drop in the same period last year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 1% to $2,245 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.4% to $21,080, zinc CMZN3 dropped 1.6% to $2,367, lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,050 while tin CMSN3 lost 2.9% to $25,745.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.7% to 18,230 yuan per metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.7% to 19,745 yuan, tin SSNcv1 shed 1.1% to 209,000 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 1.7% to 162,600 yuan and lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.6% to 15,250 yuan.

