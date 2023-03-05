Commodities

METALS-Most base metals drop as China sets modest growth target

March 05, 2023 — 10:11 pm EST

March 6 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals fell on Monday after China set a lower-than-expected economic growth target, dampening some hopes of a robust demand recovery for the sector.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.8% at $8,916.50 a tonne by 0227 GMT, and the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 edged down 0.1% at 69,330 yuan ($10,029.51) a tonne.

Metals prices have been suppressed by the prospects of higher U.S. interest rates and a stronger dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Expectations of a strong Chinese economic rebound have been supporting metals prices, but a modest growth target of around 5% for from the world's biggest consumer of the metal could mean less-than-expected actual consumption for the commodity.

This year's growth target of around 5% was at the low-end of expectations, as policy sources had recently told Reuters a range as high as 6% could be set. It is also below last year's target of around 5.5%.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.8% to $2,387 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 lost 1.4% to $3,035 a tonne, tin CMSN3 decreased 1.8% to $24,300 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 edged up 0.1% to $2,122 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 shed 0.5% to 18,570 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 declined 0.3% to 23,210 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 lost 1.5% to 196,920 yuan a tonne while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.7% to 187,890 yuan a tonne.

Meanwhile in Peru, Andean communities will resume a blockade of a crucial highway used by major copper producers next week, two local leaders said on Saturday, following a truce that had allowed mining companies to restart production.

Copper supply disruption in Peru, the world's second-biggest producer of mined copper, has been supportive for price, albeit at a modest degree.

