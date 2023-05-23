METALS-Most base metals decline on stronger dollar

May 23 (Reuters) - Most nonferrous metals declined on Tuesday, as a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.8% to 64,600 yuan ($9,345.93) a tonne by 0409 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.1% to $8,135.50 a tonne.

The dollar touched a six-month high against the yen, as expectations grew that U.S. interest rates will remain higher for longer and as the debt-ceiling impasse kept risk sentiment fragile.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,260.50 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 declined 1.1% to $21,180 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 eased 0.3% to $2,425.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 decreased 0.2% to $2,082.50 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 rose 0.2% to $25,000 a tonne.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.5% to 18,030 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.3% to 166,140 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.5% to 20,085 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 decreased 1.5% to 196,510 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 shed 0.6% to 15,295 yuan a tonne.

Concerns about China metals demand also weighed on sentiment.

Rising copper inventories in LME exchange warehouses MCUSTX-SGH weighed on London prices, while declining stockpiles in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH provided some support to China prices.

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

