METALS-Most base metals decline on Chinese demand, rates uncertainty

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals fell on Thursday as uncertainty over the economic recovery in China, the world's top metals consumer, and the interest rate outlook weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3was down 0.3% at $8,121.50 per metric ton by 0632 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.3% to 67,140 yuan ($9,215.69) a ton.

China's consumer prices swung back into contraction and factory-gate deflation persisted in October as domestic demand struggled, weighing on the outlook for any broad-based recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Data showed a mixed picture of China's economic performance. Manufacturing activity and exports slowed in October, but imports grew unexpectedly, with copper imports hitting a 10-month high.

"A continued rebound in copper prices may require substantial improvement in the economy," Jinrui Futures said in a note.

Traders and investors were cautious as eyed developments in troubled Chinese property giant Country Garden2007.HK. The real estate sector is one of the biggest consumers of metals.

Market participants also awaited comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for more clues on interest rates.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.5% to $2,251.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.4% to $18,020, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.4% to $2,600.50, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.3% to $2,183, and tin CMSN3 was down 0.4% at $24,800.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.4% to 19,145 yuan a ton, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 2% to 142,020 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 edged up 0.4% at 21,720 yuan, lead SPBcv1was almost flat at 16,475 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.4% to 210,370 yuan.

The LME cash lead contract traded at a 60-cent-a-ton premium over the three-month contract CMPB0-3, down from a $64 premium in late October, as inventory MPBSTX-TOTAL climbed to 133,050 tons, the highest since December 2020.

($1 = 7.2854 yuan)

