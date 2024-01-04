METALS-Most base metals decline as dollar rebounds

Updates prices, adds quotes

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Prices of most industrial metals fell on Thursday on a firmer dollar that was supported by a lack of clarity on the timeline and scale of U.S. interest rate cuts.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was down 0.3% at $8,495.50 per metric ton by 0554 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 eased 0.3% to 68,440 yuan ($9,563.73) per metric ton.

The dollar edged higher as investors reassessed their expectations of the scale of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, with an air of caution hanging over markets after an impressive risk rally last month.

A firm dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Metals traded in thin volumes as some traders are still away for the New Year holiday.

"There is not much going on this past week during Asian trading hours. Seems like people are still away. It's mostly a follow-through of the previous night's session where the dollar was up and metals were down," said a metals trader.

"Market is just taking profit off the risky assets," said the trader, expecting metals prices to rebound on rate cuts prospects.

However, the Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN dropped to $65.50 a ton, down 42% in just a month, indicating low demand for importing refined copper into China as domestic output grew.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.9% to $2,291 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.7% to $16,300, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.6% to $2,570, tin CMSN3 dropped 0.4% to $25,195 while lead CMPB3 rose 0.2% to $2,050.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 dropped 1.3% to 19,210 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 shed 2% to 125,460 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.9% to 21,350 yuan, while lead SPBcv1 rose 0.3% to 15,965 yuan and tin SSNcv1 increased 0.5% to 211,220 yuan.

($1 = 7.1562 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Janane Venkatraman)

